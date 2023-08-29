Justice David R. Navarro’s spacious office at the Michael A. Bilandic Building is chock-full of personal effects: framed degrees from the University of Chicago and University of Iowa, a stocked bookshelf and a poster of Superman with a skull for a head labeled “Super Muerto,” a nod to his Hispanic heritage.The 1st District Appellate Court justice said his wife is responsible for the office decor, but a close inspection reveals mementos of a decades-long passion for running, including several large Chicago …