For Cook County Circuit Court Judge Mary C. Marubio, being at the forefront of the cultural shift around cash bail has been an exciting opportunity.“It’s very rare, especially for a judge, to be a part of changing the culture and implementing such sweeping policy implications,” Marubio says.On Monday, Illinois becomes the first state in the nation to no longer require money as a condition of pretrial release.Criticism and even misinformation surrounding the topic have not deterred Marubio, the acting presiding judge of the …