When he was young, Thomas L. Kirsch II envisioned himself becoming a lawyer and practicing with his father.But just in case he changed his mind — and because he was good at science — he took pre-med courses in college.A five-hour physics lab course confirmed his belief that the law was his calling.“I just wasn’t crazy about the lab,” he said. “So then I was certain I was going to be a lawyer.” When he was in law school, Kirsch said, the expectation was that lawyers would spend their whole career at the firm where they …