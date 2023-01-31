Local watchdog organization Better Government Association (BGA) can revive a claim accusing the Chicago City Council of violating the Illinois open meetings law, a state appellate panel held.In a special concurrence, one justice urged the state legislature to look at whether the law was working as intended.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that BGA’s claims about a meeting that took place in May 2020 were not moot, but that its claims for two other meeting dates were time-barred.Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan …