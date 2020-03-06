A man failed to present enough evidence to go to trial on his claim that The John Marshall Law School fired him because of his sex, a federal judge held Thursday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman granted summary judgment in favor of John Marshall in a lawsuit John Bergholz filed after losing his job as the school’s executive director of development and alumni relations.Bergholz brought the suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 …