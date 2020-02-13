An aircraft technician is on his own in a lawsuit accusing United Airlines Inc. of failing to provide accommodations that would allow disabled employees to continue working.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber struck the class allegations in a lawsuit Jose DeFreitas filed under the Americans with Disabilities Act.Leinenweber held the class DeFreitas proposed does not meet all the requirements for certification set out in Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23.In his action, DeFreitas says he …