A Chicago man must comply with a subpoena directing him to give a virtual deposition in a civil forfeiture action pending in Nebraska, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber held that requiring William Madden to appear in Chicago for the deposition would not violate Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45(c).Rule 45(c) requires a judge to quash or modify a subpoena if it directs a non-party to give a deposition more than 100 miles from where the non-party “resides, is employed or …