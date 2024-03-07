Chicago voters will get the chance this month to decide on a ballot measure that would levy a one-time tax hike on luxury properties to pay for services for homeless people, a panel of appeals court judges ruled Wednesday.The decision by Illinois’ First District Appellate Court allowing the measure to be decided in the March 19 election overturned a Cook County judge’s Feb. 23 rejection of the measure in response to objections from real estate and business groups.Early voting has already begun, so the measure remained on …