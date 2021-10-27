WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated Gregory K. Harris as United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.Harris is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District. He would succeed Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey, who has held the position since March.Harris was an assistant U.S. attorney in the district from 1980 to 1988 and returned to the same position in 2001, holding various leadership posts, including Chief of the Criminal Division.Harris served as an Assistant Appellate …