WASHINGTON — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin is poised to become the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, making him a key ally of Joe Biden as the president-elect navigates an increasingly partisan climate and some of the most contentious policy areas in Congress.It will be up to Durbin, who is also the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, to help Biden achieve his goals on judicial nominees and immigration, two areas where bipartisanship has all but evaporated.Both Biden and Durbin are old-school Washington negotiators …