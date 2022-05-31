The proposed settlement of more than $1 billion as compensation for the 98 people who died in a Florida condominium collapse is far from the largest in U.S. history.Even adding in the $96 million proposed for property owners in the Champlain Towers South disaster wouldn’t bring it close to the biggest such legal deals.A judge gave initial approval to the deal on Saturday. Final approval is expected in the coming weeks for the settlements, which came out of lawsuits filed after the 12-story beachfront building tumbled …