The Michael A. Bilandic Building, which houses the Illinois Supreme Court and 1st District Appellate Court in downtown Chicago, reopened Tuesday after elevator problems forced justices and staff to unexpectedly relocate or work from home last week. “The Court would like to thank the Office of the Governor for its assistance in a timely resolution of this matter,” the high court said in a news release. Elevators in the building at 160 N. LaSalle Street have now returned to service following repairs over the weekend.The …