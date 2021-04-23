SPRINGFIELD — A bill to lessen penalties for possessing and selling small amounts of drugs, including heroin and cocaine, narrowly passed out of the state House of Representatives Wednesday after a contentious debate.The discussion over House Bill 3447 provoked strong emotions on both sides of the aisle, passing by a 61-49 vote, or just one more than was needed to pass. The bill goes to the state Senate where it must receive at least 30 votes to pass.The bill — filed by Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana) — would reclassify small …