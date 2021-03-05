SPRINGFIELD — A House committee on Wednesday advanced legislation that would create a task force to look into the feasibility of providing legal representation to individuals subject to deportation proceedings in the state.House Bill 25, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer H. Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, was the only agenda item at the Illinois House Committee on Immigration and Human Rights Wednesday.Gong-Gershowitz said the task force would be uncompensated. While the task force itself does not require an appropriation of state …