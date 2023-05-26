SPRINGFIELD — Democrats who control the General Assembly muscled through a last-minute measure that will require any constitutional challenge to state laws to be filed in either Cook or Sangamon counties.The Illinois House on Thursday gave final passage to a set of amendments to House Bill 3062, a measure supporters say is intended to put a stop to what they describe as venue shopping. The Senate originally passed the amendments on Friday, May 19, by a vote of 37-16. The House concurred with those amendments by votes …