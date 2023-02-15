FRANKFORT, Ky. — Newly filed legislation allowing illegal abortions to be prosecuted as homicides drew a quick pushback Wednesday from the state’s anti-abortion attorney general, who warned it would wrongly subject Kentucky women to charges for terminating pregnancies.Republican state Rep. Emily Callaway raised the stakes in the state's bitter abortion debates when she introduced the measure Tuesday in a state where most abortions are currently banned.The freshman lawmaker’s proposal would subject …