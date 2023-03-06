SPRINGFIELD — In response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision restricting the ability of people to recover damages in federal court for certain discrimination claims, Democrats in the Illinois House are pushing a bill to allow the recovery of those damages in state court.House Bill 2248, dubbed the “Civil Rights Remedies Restoration Act,” passed out of a House committee on Wednesday and is now awaiting action by the full House.The bill comes in response to the U. S. Supreme Court’s ruling last …