A bill introduced in the Illinois House would prevent interest from accruing on delayed child support payments.Introduced by Rep. LaShawn K. Ford, a Democrat from Chicago’s West Side, House Bill 5811 would amend Sections 12-103 and 12-109 of the Code of Civil Procedure, cutting language that imposes a 9% interest rate on “every judgment arising by operation of law from a child support order.” Ford at a news conference on Wednesday said the bill doesn’t aim to support “deadbeat dads.” “It’s to support hardworking men and …