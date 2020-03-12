A bill named after an Illinois prisoner who spent nearly 20 years in solitary confinement aims to limit consecutive and total days of solitary confinement imposed on state inmates.House Bill 182, titled the Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act, would prohibit the use of solitary confinement for more than 10 consecutive days or for more than 10 days across a 180-day period.It would also ensure that when inmates in solitary confinement are out of their cells, they have access to certain activities, such as group …