Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill that will add prejudgment interest to personal injury lawsuits. The measure, House Bill 3360, modifies the Code of Civil Procedure to add 9% annual interest to “all actions brought to recover damages for personal injury or wrongful death resulting from or occasioned by the conduct of any other person or entity, whether by negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, intentional conduct, or strict liability of the other person or entity,” according to the bill.The …