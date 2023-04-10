SPRINGFIELD — Lawmakers went on a two-week spring break last week with more than 700 bills already passed in at least one chamber of the General Assembly.They will return to Springfield on April 18 for a final one-month stretch in which the measures can be amended, defeated or sent to the governor.Among the bills to successfully move to the other chamber are a measure to lift the state’s 1987 moratorium on nuclear power plant construction, a bill that would create statewide building codes and another requiring …