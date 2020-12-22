SPRINGFIELD — Two lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow the General Assembly to meet and vote remotely during a pandemic or other emergencies that makes in-person meetings dangerous.Rep. Ann Williams and Sen. Robert Martwick, both Chicago Democrats, filed the legislation Monday, saying the current inability to conduct business remotely has hindered lawmakers’ ability to respond to the health crisis.“In March, we had no idea a pandemic would sweep the globe, bringing life as we know it to …