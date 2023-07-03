A federal judge vacated a $228 million award made to truck drivers who allege BNSF Railway Co. violated their rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois denied a motion BNSF filed under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 50(b) for entry of judgment as a matter of law in its favor.But Kennelly granted BNSF’s alternate motion for a new trial on the amount of damages it owes named plaintiff Richard Rogers and the …