A memory-care facility cannot look to its insurer for help in battling a lawsuit accusing it of violating a former employee’s rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras of the Northern District of Illinois declared that Church Mutual Insurance Co. has no duty to defend Prairie Village Supportive Living LLC against the BIPA suit or to indemnify Prairie Village for any judgment the facility might be ordered to pay.Prairie …