A federal judge cleared the way for two restaurant workers to pursue accusations that the company that sold their employer a fingerprint-enabled timekeeping system intruded on their privacy.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois declined to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit filed against NCR Corp. under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Ellis held plaintiffs Michele Johnson and Christina Skeldon adequately alleged that NCR failed to comply with such …