A federal judge declined to throw out a lawsuit filed under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act against a corporation that applies facial-mapping technology to recorded sales pitches to determine the salesperson’s emotions.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey of the Northern District of Illinois gave plaintiff Lori Wilk the go-ahead to pursue her allegations that Brainshark Inc. violated BIPA when it obtained scans of her facial geometry.Blakey rejected Brainshark’s argument …