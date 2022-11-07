A federal judge tossed a lawsuit accusing DePaul University of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using an online proctoring tool that purportedly collects test-takers’ facial geometry.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman of the Northern District of Illinois held student Cody Powell does not have a case under BIPA because the act does not apply to DePaul.Section 25(c) of BIPA states that “[n]othing in this Act shall be deemed to apply in any manner to a financial …