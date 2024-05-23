An online cosmetics company must face a lawsuit in federal court in Chicago accusing it of violating the privacy of potential customers with the handling of its website’s “Virtual Try-on” feature, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge LaShonda A. Hunt of the Northern District of Illinois declined to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that plaintiff LaPrena Brown brought against AS Beauty Group LLC under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Brown alleges …