A plaintiff’s claim that her former employer violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act does not belong in the same lawsuit as her claim that the employer also violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of either of the claims plaintiff Petra Mata included in her federal suit.But Jenkins acknowledged a federal court may in some circumstances exercise …