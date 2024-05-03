A man whose list of assets in his bankruptcy case did not initially include his potential privacy claims against his former employer is not barred from pursuing those claims, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras of the Northern District of Illinois declined to dismiss Jeffrey Schwartz’s lawsuit accusing Supply Network Inc. of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Kocoras rejected the argument that Schwartz is judicially estopped from pursuing his BIPA …