A federal judge declined to throw out a lawsuit accusing a supermarket chain of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act with its handling of recordings its workers were required to make for use with voice-recognition software.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of the allegations that plaintiffs Billy Robinson and Daryl Bolton made against Fresh Thyme Market.But she held Robinson and Bolton adequately alleged Fresh …