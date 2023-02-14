The facial geometry of a woman who used a retailer’s virtual try-on function when searching for sunglasses is not protected by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit Delma Warmack-Stillwell filed against Christian Dior Inc.The suit alleged Christian Dior violated BIPA by failing to adopt publicly available written guidelines for retaining and …