Where Illinois Supreme Court determined that new BIPA claim accrues under the Act each time a private entity scans or transmits an individual’s biometric identifier or information, restaurant chain’s motion for judgment on the pleadings was denied.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.In December 2018, Latrina Cothron filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in Illinois state court against White Castle System, Inc., her employer …