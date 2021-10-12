Where workers governed by collective-bargaining agreement could not sue former employer for violation of BIPA during employment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, Northern District of Illinois.In 2011, Kerry, Inc. began requesting workers to use fingerprints to clock in and out. Five former employees later sued Kerry in Illinois as a class action in state court under the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). The Act requires private entities to obtain consent …