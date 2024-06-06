Amazon is shielded by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act from liability for purportedly violating employees’ privacy by using thermal cameras to conduct temperature checks during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sunil R. Harjani of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Amazon in the proposed class-action lawsuit plaintiff Cynthia Redd brought under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.Redd alleges Amazon failed …