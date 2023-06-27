Two former Uber drivers must arbitrate the claims they brought under Illinois law against the company that provides the ride-sharing service with facial-recognition software, a federal judge held Monday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois acknowledged that software provider Microsoft Corp. was not a party to the drivers' contract with Uber.But he held Microsoft was a third-party beneficiary to those contracts, including the contracts' arbitration clause.That …