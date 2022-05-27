A federal judge declined to move a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing The Procter & Gamble Co. of using a smartphone application on its Oral-B toothbrushes to collect consumers’ biometric data out of Illinois.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow of the Northern District of Illinois denied without prejudice P&G’s motion to transfer venue to the Southern District of Ohio.Lefkow rejected the argument that named plaintiff Jan Gamboa is required to comply with the app’s terms-of …