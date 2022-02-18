A federal judge rejected an argument by New York-based facial recognition company Clearview AI, Inc. that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act violates the First Amendment, holding that it must face multidistrict litigation over its use of biometric data from people’s online photos.The plaintiffs, who include several U.S. residents who believe their biometric information has been used without their consent, brought proposed class-action complaints against Clearview and several other defendants.The Judicial Panel …