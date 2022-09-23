A group of plasma donation centers will have to face claims they violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting and storing donors’ fingerprints without their consent, a federal judge ruled.Judge Marvin E. Aspen of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that federal regulations regarding plasma do not preempt BIPA and that the plaintiffs did not fail to state claims under BIPA because they signed written waivers before their biometric data was collected.Brian R. Vaughan, Jason Darnell, Febbie …