A lawsuit claiming a maker of security cameras violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act has been dismissed by a federal judge. In a July 27 written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman rejected the putative class action suit that Leroy Jacobs filed against Hanwha Techwin America, Inc. In December 2020, the plaintiff alleged, he saw several of the defendant’s security cameras being installed at a T.J. Maxx in downtown Chicago.Jacobs argued that Hanwha was in violation of BIPA on three counts …