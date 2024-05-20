The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is near a significant reform in language related to claim accrual, a win for Illinois businesses facing mounting litigation and for the attorneys who represent their interests.State lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 2979 to amend language addressing claim accrual in BIPA litigation, and it awaits the governor’s signature to become law, effective immediately.In the wake of the Illinois Supreme Court’s opinion in Cothron v. White Castle System, Inc., 2023 IL …