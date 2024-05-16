State legislators have passed a bill that seeks to reform language of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, one of the first major changes to the 15-year-old law that has triggered hundreds of high-ticket lawsuits.In direct response to a significant Illinois Supreme Court ruling interpreting BIPA, Sen. Bill Cunningham crafted Senate Bill 2979, which makes changes to the liability guidelines by amending language on claim accrual.Nearly a year ago, the state’s highest court delivered the monumental opinion …