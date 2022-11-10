A federal judge Monday dismissed part of a class-action lawsuit accusing Estée Lauder of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) with its virtual makeup try-on tool.U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the plaintiff did not sufficiently allege recklessness or intent. But he denied two other motions by the cosmetics giant.Morgan Kukovec filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Estée Lauder alleging that the makeup try-on tool on the website of its …