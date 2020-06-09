Matthew F. Kennelly

A man who alleges a video-editing platform violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act can continue to pursue his proposed class-action lawsuit, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly denied a motion by the owner of Magisto to stay action in the suit and compel Bradley Acaley to arbitrate his invasion-of-privacy claim on an individual basis.

Magisto is an online video editor that allows individuals and businesses to produce videos using personal and stock footage. It is offered as both a web and a mobile application.

Vimeo Inc., a video-hosting platform based in New York, acquired the Magisto app in May 2019 from its creator.

Users may download and use Magisto’s basic services for free. They also may buy subscription plans that offer more features.

In March 2018, Acaley downloaded the Magisto app from the Apple app store. He then used the app to create an account.

Acaley created another account a couple weeks later through a web browser on Magisto’s website.

Acaley initially signed up for a free trial and then bought an upgraded plan the next day. Over the next few months, Acaley used the app twice to switch to different plans.

In September 2019, Acaley sued Vimeo in Cook County Circuit Court. Vimeo removed the action to federal court under diversity jurisdiction the following month.

Acaley alleges Vimeo violated BIPA by failing to get consent before using facial-recognition technology on videos and photographs uploaded to Magisto to create “face geometries” and then by storing that biometric information.

Face geometries are the contours of individuals’ face and the distances between his or her eyes, mouth, nose and ears.

Vimeo filed its motion to compel arbitration in December 2019, arguing Acaley is bound by the arbitration clause included in its terms of service.

Vimeo maintained Acaley agreed to comply with the clause — as well as the other terms of service — when he opened his accounts and again every time he bought or switched plans.

Acaley countered that he was not given reasonable notice that his use of the Magisto app amounted to acceptance of the terms of service.

In his opinion, Kennelly sided with Vimeo on the question of notice.

Acaley received notice, Kennelly wrote, when he first opened the app and saw the statement, “By continuing I agree to the terms.”

The word “terms” was in boldface type and contained a hyperlink to the terms of service, Kennelly wrote.

Acaley again received notice that he was agreeing to the terms of service, Kennelly wrote, when he signed up for the free plan through a web browser.

To do so, Acaley accessed a webpage with the heading “Join Magisto today!” and a form for creating an account, Kennelly wrote.

Under the form, he wrote, was a button labeled “Create account.” And under the button was the statement, “By starting you agree to our terms and privacy policy.”

The statement was in “conspicuous font” and included hyperlinks to the terms and privacy policy, Kennelly wrote.

“That statement,” he wrote, “would put a reasonable person on notice that there were terms and conditions connected to creating an account.”

But while Acaley and Vimeo entered into an arbitration agreement, that agreement does not cover Acaley’s BIPA claim, Kennelly held.

The terms of service, he wrote, contain a clause listing exceptions to the arbitration requirement.

Those exceptions include claims “related to, or arising from, allegations of theft, piracy, invasion of privacy or unauthorized use,” Kennelly wrote, quoting the clause.

He rejected Vimeo’s argument that the exceptions clause could be interpreted a couple of ways that omit Acaley’s claim and put it under the arbitration clause.

Vimeo argues the parties did not expressly agree that invasion-of-privacy claims brought by users would be exempt from arbitration, Kennelly wrote, and so only such claims brought by Vimeo are exempt.

“This is not a tenable reading of the exception, which on its face clearly covers ‘any’ claim related to or arising from an invasion of privacy,” Kennelly wrote.

Vimeo’s argument the exceptions clause can be interpreted to exempt from arbitration only claims accusing the defendant of the common-law tort of invasion of privacy also did not fare well.

The language of the exceptions clause “plainly cannot be read” that way, Kennelly wrote.

Citing Moore v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., 908 F.3d 1050 (7th Cir. 2018), he wrote such an interpretation “would make the phrases ‘related to’ and ‘arising from’ superfluous.”

Kennelly issued his opinion June 1 in Bradley Acaley v. Vimeo Inc., No. 19 C 7164.

The lead attorney for Acaley is Myles P. McGuire of McGuire Law P.C.

The lead attorney for Vimeo is Joel Griswold of Baker & Hostetler LLP in Orlando, Fla.

The attorneys could not be reached for comment.