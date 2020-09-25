A lawsuit accusing an assisted-living facility of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act does not belong in federal court, a judge held Thursday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland dismissed the proposed class-action suit that former employee Christopher Williams brought against Jackson Park Supportive Living.Williams alleges Jackson Park did not follow BIPA’s consent and disclosure requirements in its handling of biometric information — handprints — used in the facility’s …