A wireless retailer that settled a class-action lawsuit after it was blocked from forcing the class members to arbitrate their claims is not entitled to a second bite at the apple, an Illinois appellate court held.The 1st District Appellate Court overturned a ruling by Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen that former employee Stephanie Ipina must arbitrate the claims she brought under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act in a separate suit against TCC Wireless.In its non-precedential Rule 23 order, the …