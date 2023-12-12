Cook County agreed to pay $13.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging an infant suffered severe brain injuries at birth as a result of negligence on the part of physicians and other medical personnel working for the county’s Health and Hospitals System.Attorneys for S.M. maintain the boy was left with cerebral palsy and other motor and mental deficits after his mother was given too much of a contraction-enhancing drug during her 30 hours of labor and his head was compressed in the birth canal for an extended amount of time …