Where district court erred in dismissing case that was not meaningfully different from original Bivens facts, as it involved same type of law enforcement officer and same implicated constitutional right.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.While staying at a hotel, Donald Snowden received a call from the front-desk clerk asking him to visit the lobby to pay for the room. Special Agent Jeremy Henning with the Drug Enforcement Administration awaited …