Where prisoner brought suit under Bivens for failure-to-protect under the Eighth Amendment, claim did not conform to existing approved Bivens contexts and district court correctly dismissed claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.Roy Sargeant is a federal prisoner. Sargeant filed a grievance against a prison official, Nicole Cruze, after she commented on his sexual preferences and refused to give him some books he had ordered. When Sargeant …