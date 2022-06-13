A Black couple arrested after U.S. Bank employees told police they were involved in a robbery attempt even though the would-be robber was more than 25 years their junior do not have a case against the bank, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Friday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit filed by Ottis and Demitri Dugar accusing the bank of false arrest and discrimination in making and enforcing contracts.Shah held the factual allegations made by …